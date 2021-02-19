Officials searching for cause of stomach illness outbreak among Daviess Co. inmates

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Daviess County jailers and Green River District Health officials are trying to find out what caused hundreds of inmates to have a stomach illness.

Jailer Art Maglinger says several inmates first reported having stomach issues Wednesday. He says after checking all inmates, more than three hundred had some type of illness.

That’s more than half the jail population.

Green River Health officials are testing three days-worth of trays to see if meals given to inmates were a potential cause.

Magliner says there is already a lot of precaution that goes into meal distribution. He says the first step is to identify the source and take steps to avoid this in the future.

All sick inmates were treated at the jail.

The majority of inmates that were sick Wednesday showed no symptoms Friday.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)