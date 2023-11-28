HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville officials are looking to increase water rates to help pay for a new water treatment plant.

Eyewitness News reported in 2022 the average monthly bill would go up by $3 a year for five years. Now officials say it will go up by $7.34 by April 2026 for 5,000 gallons of water.

The water treatment plant was proposed in April of 2021 with an estimated cost of $177 million. By 2022, officials say interest rates nearly doubled, and bumped the price tag to over $400 million.

The Evansville Utility Board will vote on the extra increase December 15. The Indiana Regulatory Commission will have a final say on whether the increase will take effect.