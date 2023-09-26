HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials will attempt to reduce traffic on US 41 by temporarily adding a third lane on the northbound bridge for southbound traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the speed limit and lane size on the northbound bridge will be reduced and an interchange will be added near Ellis Park. Traffic was reduced to one lane on the southbound bridge on Monday for inspections, and the lane is expected to remain closed until November 18.

The changes are expected by next week.

On Monday, traffic to cross the southbound bridge into Henderson stretched as far back as Walnut Street in Evansville, causing long wait times for drivers. In response to the traffic jams, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met with Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider to discuss ways to prevent traffic issues until the inspection is complete in November.

This is a developing story.