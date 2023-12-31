HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – East Gibson Fire Territory officials state an oversized load damaged some traffic lights.

Fire officials state this happened at the intersection of Highways 57 and 64 with the eastbound lane of Highway 64 not having a traffic light. Officials also say the turn lane coming off of Highway 57, going east on Highway 64 was shut down due to a line hanging down in the path of travel.

The turn lane going south onto Highway 57 was also shut down due to hanging lines.

Fire officials are warning drivers to take caution when entering the intersection due to traffic patterns changing.