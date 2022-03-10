OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) As western Kentucky continues their road to recovery from the tornado that hit three months ago, Ohio County emergency officials have plan to have all residents prepared for the next one.

On December 10th, the tornado went through Ohio County on its path of destruction.

“It ripped the front porch off, the back porch off. It tore my horse barn, completely destroyed it,” recalled Cary Graham, whose farm was in its path. The next day, he got a weather radio.

“I just wanted to be prepared for the next storm,” he said.

Ohio County Emergency Management Director Charlie Shields says he’s applying for a $35,000 federal grant to cover the cost of getting weather radios for all county residents. It includes getting them in the roughly 12,000 homes across the county.

“If we put a weather radio in your house when the warning goes out, it will sound them things off so that every house will hear the same thing,” he said.

It happens three months after the tornado damaged homes and businesses in Centertown, Hartford and other communities. Shields says not everyone is able to hear tornado sirens or able to get warnings on their cell phones.

“Everybody has cell phones, but even in Ohio County, there are spots in Ohio County that can’t get cell phone reception, can’t even get radio reception, so the weather radio, which is done by satellite, that everyone will be able to get that,” Shields explains.

“You can’t have enough warning, and early enough warning,” says Graham.

Shields also says he’s hoping to hear back on the grant application as soon as this June or July.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2022)