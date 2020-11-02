Ohio Co man accused of sexually abusing minors found in Oklahoma

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) After more than a year-long investigation, an Ohio County man is under arrest. Anthony Hayes, 22 from Hartford, is accused of sexually abusing multiple juveniles.

According to a report, Ohio County police had been investigating Hayes since September 2019. In September 2020, he was indicted by a grand jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In October, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by police in Oklahoma City regarding Hayes and his whereabouts. Oklahoma police arrested Hayes and he was extradited to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Hayes faces multiple charges of sexual abuse, rape, and incest.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)

