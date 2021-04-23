Ohio Co. vaccine clinic moving to doctors’ offices in May

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – Starting next month, a Western Kentucky health care provider will be changing how they’ll administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Ohio County Healthcare officials say they’re moving vaccinations from their clinic in Hartford to doctors’ offices.

The clinic will keep running at the hospital through May 3. Officials say any patient with an appointment through Ohio County Healthcare after May 3 can get their first or second dose at Ohio County Family Care in Hartford.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)