Ohio Co. woman arrested in connection to child abuse

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced Cheryl Bartlett is facing several charges in connection to alleged child abuse.

Authorities say they had been investigating allegations that Bartlett was physically and mentally abusing her two children. Bartlett reportedly admitted to several of the allegations and now faces several counts of 1st and 3rd degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old and assault (child abuse,) along with single counts of assault (domestic violence,) criminal abuse and intimidation of a participant in the legal process.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

