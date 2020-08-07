Ohio County bridge set to reopen August 26

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says bridge replacements on US 62 east of Beaver Dam are completed and the bridge will reopen to traffic August 26.

While the bridges will be open to traffic, drivers should expect lane closures for utility work until mid-September. The KTC says drivers should pay attention to traffic control and reduce speeeds.

