Ohio County courthouse to close temporarily

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Ohio County Courthouse will close temporarily from July 1 through July 4 for deep disinfecting after heavy traffic from voting over the past month.

Officials say the building will need to be cleaned thoroughly. The closing will impact the tax office, Ohio County Clerk’s Office, and the Ohio County PVA office. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to patrol and take calls.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

