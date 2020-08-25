Ohio County Healthcare gets funding for planned new surgical wing

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A western Kentucky health provider gets millions of dollars to help with a long planned expansion.

Ohio County Healthcare received more than $21 million for a planned new surgical wing, as the hospital continues rebounding from financial losses during the first few months of the pandemic.

“This has been a vision, I’ve been here on my tenth, and it’s been going on as long as I’ve been here,” said Dr. Josh Skibba, Chief Medical Officer for Ohio County Healthcare.

The plans for a new surgical wing have been there for years.

“This will give us bigger rooms, able to incraese the number of procedures we’re doing,” said C.E.O. Blaine Pieper. But the funding to build it hasn’t, especially since Pieper estimates they lost about $1 million a month when the hospital had to halt elective procedures and other non-emergency services at the start of the pandemic.

“We would do, typically, about 300 cases a month, and when we took that down to 15 emergency cases, or 10 emergency cases, that’s a major financial hit,” he explained.

“These guys will tell you, they don’t make money on Medicare or Medicaid, the only thing that keeps them from having red ink is elective surgery,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, during today’s announcement in Beaver Dam.

Ohio County Healthcare was awarded $21.5 million from the U.S.D.A. for its expansion which includes new equipment, renovations and refinancing debt. It plans to build a 26,000 square foot wing which will allow the hospital to perform more types of procedures.

“We have plans to give robotic surgeries and I think with this additional equipment and surgeries, I’m hoping its going to draw surgeons that want to come and provide services,” Skibba said.

Pieper says they’re working to have plans done by this fall and construction could start as soon as spring of next year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on August 25, 2020)