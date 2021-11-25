Ohio County home destroyed after fire spreads from vehicle

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a possible vehicle fire in the 7100 block of State route 1414 near Mt. Moriah Church Road around 4:19 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found a pickup truck fully ingulfed. A nearby double wide trailer had also caught fire.

Crews had the fire fully extinguished within an hour, but the truck and trailer were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.