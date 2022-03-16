OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Ohio County man was sentenced on Tuesday to 235 months in federal prison followed by a 10-year term of supervised release for distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Freddie Fulton, 41, of Beaver Dam, used a messaging application to upload an image of child pornography. Police say they searched Fulton’s phone and found 286 images and 25 videos of child pornography. Authorities say the collection included victims from around the world, including Germany, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United States.

Since there is no parole in the federal system, Fulton will serve his full sentence.