Ohio County man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Amanda Riley

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) A judge sentenced a Beaver Dam man to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connections to a murder four years ago.

A jury found Donald Lynch guilty of murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and several other crimes in connection to the death of Amanda Riley.

Amanda Riley’s body was found in a lake inside the Peabody Wildlife Management area on December 18, 2016. According to KSP, an autopsy revealed her cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

