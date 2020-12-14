OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Hartford, KY Sunday night. Police say they were called to the intersection of SR 69 N and Sunnydale Rd around 7:40 p.m.
Witnesses told police it looked like the driver lost control of the vehicle before leaving the left side of the road and hitting a tree.
Dylan Morris, 18, of Fordsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Evansville police not planning to file charges in connection to shooting incident at Cracker Barrel
- Ohio County police investigating deadly crash
- Petition started urging UE president to resign or be fired
- Two arrested after several thefts at construction sites in Daviess County
- Victim identified in Ohio River crash