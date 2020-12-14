Ohio County police investigating deadly crash

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Hartford, KY Sunday night. Police say they were called to the intersection of SR 69 N and Sunnydale Rd around 7:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police it looked like the driver lost control of the vehicle before leaving the left side of the road and hitting a tree.

Dylan Morris, 18, of Fordsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

