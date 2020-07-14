Ohio County reports first COVID-19 death one day after an outbreak reported at a long-term care facility

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) The Green River District Health Department reported on Tuesday its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. This is also the first death in Ohio County connected to the virus. The last COVID-19 death in the GRDHD was on June 7 in Daviess County. It’s also the first confirmed death from coronavirus at Signature HealthCARE in Hartford.

Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston on Monday said 18 residents and 14 healthcare workers at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford have tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the GRDHD reported another nine cases in Ohio County, bringing the county’s total to 274. To date, 205 people have recovered from the virus in Ohio County.

Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh had an outbreak of the virus back in May. 29 people died, including one nurse.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

