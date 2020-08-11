Ohio County reports ninth COVID-19 death

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 18 additional cases on Tuesday. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County, the ninth person in the county to die from COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, four are in Henderson County, and one in each Ohio and Union counties.

Green River health officials say they have had a total of 1,735 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,506 people have recovered.

The Green River District Health Department is offering additional COVID-19 testing at clinics across its seven-county service area as cases continue to increase across western Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

