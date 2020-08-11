OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 18 additional cases on Tuesday. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County, the ninth person in the county to die from COVID-19.
Of the new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, four are in Henderson County, and one in each Ohio and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 1,735 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,506 people have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department is offering additional COVID-19 testing at clinics across its seven-county service area as cases continue to increase across western Kentucky.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Ohio County reports ninth COVID-19 death
- Lawsuit filed against Uber and Evansville driver accused of rape
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Evansville African American Museum director taking new job in Ohio
- UE alum, NY fire official to be keynote speaker at chamber annual meeting