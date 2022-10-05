OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking the public for any information relating to two ongoing missing person’s cases.

Deputies say Shelia Henderson and Magan Howard Baize are still missing. Henderson was last seen in the 200 block of N. Lafayette St. in Beaver Dam, where she was dropped off by a friend. According to OCSO, Howard was last seen in the 4000 block of State Route 505 N in the Olaton area, where she was seen walking towards the Horse Branch area.

Deputies ask anyone who has seen or knows of their whereabouts, please contact Detective Jennifer Bernard and/or Sergeant Chris Matthews with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.