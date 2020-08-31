Ohio County Sheriff warns of text scam

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff is warning residents of a text scam.

Sheriff Tracy Beatty says some people have received a text message about a lost package or one that was found.

Beatty says these messages are part of a scam that will redirect you to a website that will attempt to get your personal information.

You should delete the text message if you get one.

If you think you may have been the victim of this scam, call authorities at 270-298-4411.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)