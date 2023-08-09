HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – School is back in session for many young students in the Tri-State, and on Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a 10-month-old K9 to his first official day of school.

The Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright wrote on Facebook that K9 Milo, aka “Jet Black”, became a part of the sheriff’s office family after he was found hungry and alone at the sheriff’s office evidence lot. Sheriff Wright also said Milo will begin K9 training in a few months to become a therapy dog that will be available to all students in the Ohio County School System.

