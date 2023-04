HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died following a single vehicle accident in Beaver Dam earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Adam Wright, law enforcement responded to the scene of a single vehicle collision in the 500 block of Rochester Road on Monday. The operator of the vehicle was flown to a hospital in Nashville where they were later pronounced dead.

The name of the driver has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.