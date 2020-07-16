Ohio County Sheriff’s Office: more arrests likely in sexual abuse case

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT)- The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests are likely after a Beaver Dam man was arrested Wednesday amid allegations of sexually abusing multiple juvenile girls.

Authorities say Jason Baker sexually abused multiple juveniles over several years before being arrested at a residence Wednesday. Baker has been charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree victim under 12 years old and two counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree. An investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: