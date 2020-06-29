Ohio County teens rescue dog from flood waters

MCHENRY, Ky. (WEHT) – A group of teens jumped in action to save a dog from drowning in McHenry, Kentucky on Sunday.

The teens say the dog was scared at first but quickly warmed up to them when it realized it was being saved. The dog’s owner was not home at the time but thanked the boys for what they had done.

The rescuers added they plan on being on standby as rain is expected to continue over the coming days, just in case it happens again.

This story was originally published on June 28, 2020

