OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Starting on October 25, residents in Ohio County will go to a driving licensing regional office for drivers licenses and permits.

Nine other counties will also make the transition on that date, bringing the total number of counties to 67. Once it’s open, you can renew or apply for a real id.

Drivers are encouraged to make appointments online. Kentuckians have until May 3, 2023 to have a real id, or you won’t be able to fly or enter military bases or federal buildings.