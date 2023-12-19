HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A search warrant for a reported drug trafficking operation in Ohio County resulted in one arrest and over 500 grams of drugs and 13 guns being seized.

Sheriff Adam Wright states on Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Kentucky State Police, served the search warrant in the 30 block of Mt. Vernon Road in Hartford, where Terry Harrison was taken into custody. Authorities state the following items were found during the search:

About 406 grams of suspected methamphetamine

About 138 grams of suspected marijuana

Four suspected Clonazepam pills

Five shotguns

Two rifles

Six handguns

Cash

Multiple scales

Multiple items of paraphernalia

Harrison is bring charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Using Restricted Ammo During Felony

Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession Controlled Substance (Clonazepam)