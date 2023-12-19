HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A search warrant for a reported drug trafficking operation in Ohio County resulted in one arrest and over 500 grams of drugs and 13 guns being seized.
Sheriff Adam Wright states on Monday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, with help from Kentucky State Police, served the search warrant in the 30 block of Mt. Vernon Road in Hartford, where Terry Harrison was taken into custody. Authorities state the following items were found during the search:
- About 406 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- About 138 grams of suspected marijuana
- Four suspected Clonazepam pills
- Five shotguns
- Two rifles
- Six handguns
- Cash
- Multiple scales
- Multiple items of paraphernalia
Harrison is bring charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
- Using Restricted Ammo During Felony
- Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession Controlled Substance (Clonazepam)