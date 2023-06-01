HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This year the Kentucky Fire Commission put out multiple grants to assist fire departments with much needed equipment, and Beaver Dam Fire Rescue got all four grants.

Beaver Dam Fire Rescue says it got an AED or automatic external defibrillator, a thermal imaging camera, a four gas meter for gas leaks and a combo tool, or “Jaws of Life.” Beaver Dam Fire Rescue says a combo tool can be utilized in areas that its hydraulic unit may not be able to reach due to hose length or tight working area.

A spokesperson for Beaver Dam Fire Rescue posted on social media, “Once again we would like to thank the Kentucky fire commission for their continued hard work and commitment to get new updated equipment in the hands of fire departments all across the state!”