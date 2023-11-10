HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Event organizers say the Blackberry Smoke: Be Right Here Tour is rolling into The DAM on May 25, 2024. This will be the 2nd consecutive year the band has brought its music to Beaver Dam.

Officials say special guest and Grand Champion of the 2023 Sesquicentennial Battle of the DAM Bands, The Scarecrows, will be direct support on this tour date, part of the 2024 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

Event organizers say American rock band Blackberry Smoke has become known for a sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country, and folk. When Charlie Starr started writing the songs that would become Blackberry Smoke’s new album, Be Right Here, the first tune the vocalist/lead guitarist worked up was “Dig A Hole.” Formed by an old guitar riff with a Wurlitzer chorus riff written by keyboardist Brandon Still, the psychedelic-rock song is a statement about choosing your path in life—whether you want to give into temptation or walk a more righteous road.

Organizers say The Scarecrows, a band that emerged in 2020, was founded by Cory Rowe and Willy Scruggs. Fueled by their passion for music, they began crafting “soul-stirring songs” and captivating audiences with “electrifying performances.”

Heath Eric, a promoter with The Eric Group, said, “Earlier this year, we had record Memorial Day Weekend attendance at The DAM with Blackberry Smoke. We are thrilled they are returning in 2024 and hope to make this an annual ‘Kentucky Homecoming’ for Blackberry Smoke and all their fans. It’s a special experience, that’s for sure. If you were there last time, you know. Get your tickets early and join us.”

According to The DAM, fan and venue presale opportunities to purchase in advance begin November 14, at 10 a.m. and continue until November 16, at 10 p.m. Organizers ask for people to sign up for the newsletter at this website to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public, with no password required, on November 17, at 10 a.m.