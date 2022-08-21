OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night, the water department in Ohio County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas in the county. Although some residents now have access to water, city officials tell us the advisory is still ongoing.

We’re told the issue happened after a leak was found around 9 p.m. along State Road 919. City officials made the emergency repair, but the boil advisory is still in effect pending test results.

Click here to see a map of the impacted areas. Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can contact the office at 270-298-7704.