HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Division of Water has lifted a boil water advisory for parts of Ohio County.

Officials say tests confirm the water quality to be safe for customers to drink and all other purposes, and officials appreciate customer’s patience during the inconvenience.

Officials stated about 1,700 customers were affected during this advisory for Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine, Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwood, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.