HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Water officials put out a statement Saturday night, letting residents know that a Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Ohio County customers residing along Weedman Loop and Park Lane.

Officials state the leak is due to a citizen hitting a three-inch water line while installing fence posts and approximately 30 customers will be without water.

Officials further explained the reasoning below:

If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, you will be included in this boil water advisory. When we experience pressure drops below 20 psi, our system becomes vulnerable for bacteria from groundwater or dirt to seep into the pipe and affect the water supply. This is the reason we issue a boil water advisory in the event of a water main break. As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.

Officials say customers with questions for the Ohio County Water District can contact the office at 270-298-7704.

For a map of the Boil Water Advisory area, click here.