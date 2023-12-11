HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A convicted felon is back in custody after police say he was in possession of drugs and firearms.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the sheriff’s office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force located illegal narcotics at a home on Mosgrove Lane in Beaver Dam.

Officials state detectives made contact with Jeremy Ward, 24, where he allegedly let officers inside where a reported odor of marijuana was present. Detectives located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, a handgun, a rifle, ammunition, scales and baggies.

Officials say Ward is on felony probation for other drug related convictions. Ward also was reported to have about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden on him.

He was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center on multiple possession charges of a firearm, handgun, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband.

Ward has been previously charged with drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, 2nd and 3rd degree burglary, trafficking of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under influence and possession of a controlled substance.