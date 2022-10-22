OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of boiling water, residents in Ohio County can now drink their water without worries.

The county’s water district announced early Saturday morning that the boil advisory was lifted. According to officials, a leak began late Wednesday morning and was repaired later that night.

Officials tell us the repairs ended up taking longer than expected because of ground conditions. In an email sent on Thursday, the water district mentioned their crews were working hard and had already put in over 36 hours of work.