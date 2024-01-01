HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An SUV going over 100 MPH leads to three arrests for Ohio County deputies after a K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office states this happened on December 30 at approximately 11:11 p.m. on US 231 South near KY-269.

Deputies were able to pull the SUV over and after talking to the three passengers, Zakary Baize (the driver), Erin Baize and Michael Lindsey, a K9 was called and reportedly detected the odor of illegal drugs. Suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia was found during a search.

All three were booked into the Ohio County Detention Center and are facing numerous charges including speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading and possession.