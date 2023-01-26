REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle.

Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as Alex Walters, 19, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle, driven by Lagena Coppage of Fordsville.

Officials say CPR was administered on scene by a bystander until first responders arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office.

The fire department thanks the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio County Coroner, Ohio County Dispatch, and Mattingly’s Towing for assistance.