HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Pennyrile Task Force say former Hartford Police Chief Brent Lindsey was indicted Wednesday afternoon at the Ohio County courthouse, where he was taken into custody.

Court documents indicate he is charged with:

Tampering With Physical Evidence – three counts

Official Misconduct In The First Degree

Voyuerism

Sexual Abuse In The First Degree – ten counts

Attempted Trafficking In a Controlled Substance In The First Degree (<10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

Hartford city officials say on October 27, they became aware of an ongoing criminal investigation carried out by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. The investigation involved Lindsey and as a result, the city decided to place Lindsey on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing. After being on administrative leave for about three weeks, Lindsey eventually resigned from his position on November 16.

According to the Pennyrile Task Force, Lindsey faces several charges, and the investigation started after authorities received info about possible drug activity.

City officials say, “The Hartford Police Department remains fully committed to serving and protecting its citizens, and the actions taken in this regard are in no way a reflection of the hardworking and dedicated officers who uphold the highest standards of professionalism, and who conducts themselves with the highest degree of integrity.”