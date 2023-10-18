HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear congratulated Western Kentucky Distilling Co. on the grand opening of the company’s new $30 million distillery in Beaver Dam.

“It’s a proud moment for our team at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. as we open the doors and start making Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey within our walls,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “Kentucky whiskey has a rich history in our state, and it’s an honor for our distillery to become part of that legacy. As the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition, we’re excited to be part of the community and bring jobs to the region.”

Officials say the new distillery operation – the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition – is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Rd. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center. It will have the capacity to distill over 50,000 barrels per year and store 250,000 barrels. The distillery has already brought 25 jobs to the region, with 35 total full-time jobs to be created as production increases.