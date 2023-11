HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The chief of the Hartford Police Department is currently on leave as part of an investigation by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the chief is being asked to stay home as the investigation continues. The Sheriff tells Eyewitness News that he doesn’t know what the investigation is about. Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force have refused to comment at this time.

This is a developing story.