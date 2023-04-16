OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For Ohio County residents living in Rockport, Ceralvo and Echols, you’ll want to boil your water before using it.

A boil advisory was issued for those areas Sunday morning after utility crews were dispatched to a leak around 2 a.m. The Ohio County Water District says they normally don’t have to issue an advisory after making those repairs, but this incident was an exception.

“Typically when we are able to perform this work we do not issue a BWA because repairs were made while the pipe was still pressurized,” they say. “However, this affected area experiences lower pressures normally so with the added leak some customers experienced a pressure drop below 20 psi.”

Crews estimate the boil advisory could potentially impact around 460 customers. For any questions or concerns, you can reach out to the Ohio County Water District at 270-298-7704.