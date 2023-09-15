HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile after they say a threat was made towards an unknown Ohio County school.

Sheriff Adam Wright stated the threat took place in the early Friday morning, and after contacting the Ohio County School Board, it was determined with assistance from the board, the threat came from a juvenile within the school system.

Wright said deputies made contact with the juvenile and within an hour, the juvenile was taken into custody.

“The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office takes these threats very seriously and wants to comment and give special thanks to the Ohio County School Board and our deputies for their swift action regarding this incident,” Wright stated.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and if someone has more information, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4444.