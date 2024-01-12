HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man convicted of murder in Ohio County was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Aaron McQuady was arrested back in March 2022 after Ohio County deputies found Christopher and Matthew Wallace of Rockport with multiple gunshot wounds. Matthew ended up passing away. A press release stated McQuady traveled to Rockport and used multiple firearms to open fire on the two victims and their home. He was charged with murder and assault.

Ohio County Court Clerk Shannon Kirtley said the trial lasted three days and the jury deliberated for around five to six hours before rendering a guilty verdict.

Kirtley said Blake Chambers represented the prosecution, John Caudill represented McQuady and Judge Tim Coleman presided over the case.

Chambers gave his thoughts to the sentence via a statement.

“It was a thorough investigation by the Ohio County Sheriff’s office, and we are honored to have been able to achieve justice for the family of Matthew Wallace,” he said. “The jury took their time examining the evidence and deliberating the case. It’s never an easy decision to recommend a sentence of life without parole, and it’s not a sentence I take lightly. However, we believe the evidence in the case supported that sentence and the jury, after careful and lengthy deliberations, agreed.”