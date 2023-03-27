Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
(Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office)
by: Jana Garrett
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 01:47 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 01:49 PM CDT
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a single vehicle accident in the 5100 block of State Route 878.
Officials ask for people to please avoid the area if possible.
