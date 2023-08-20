HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two are charged after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Ohio County Detention Center.

According to Sheriff Adam Wright, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task force acted on information that was received after intercepting several jail phone calls from an inmate.

Officials say detectives heard Daniel Carter asking for methamphetamine to be brought to the jail, but detectives were able to locate the drug after it was dropped.

With help from jail staff, surveillance was conducted, and officers observed Jonathan Shultz with the illegal narcotics and trying to conceal it. Upon conclusion of recreation time for the inmates, the jail staff found Shultz to be in possession of approximately two grams of meth.

Wright states Carter and Shultz, both of Centertown, will be presented to the Ohio County Grand Jury and charged with the following:

Promoting Contraband

Trafficking Controlled Substance, 1st Degree

Possession Controlled Substance