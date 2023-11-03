HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – NEO Industries Inc., a world leader in surface technology for work rolls in steel and aluminum manufacturing, announced an expansion of its current operation in Ohio County with a $12.4 million investment creating 20 new full-time Kentucky jobs. A news release says this will lead to increased manufacturing capabilities and will help the company serve the state’s electric vehicle battery sector.

Officials say the project will see the company expand its current manufacturing facility in Ohio County by over 30,000 square feet, bringing the total operating space to 47,000 square feet. The increased space will allow for additional capacity to chrome plate rolls and for the installation of a high-precision grinder and polisher.

The news release says this additional equipment will help the company directly service the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery industry. NEO Industries’ $12.4 million investment will create 20 full-time jobs, bringing their total Kentucky employment number to 50.

“NEO Industries is excited to further the growth and economic success of Kentucky,” said Ladislav Halaj, NEO Industries’ service center operations vice president. “With this latest investment in the Blue Grass State, our expanding manufacturing capabilities in our plant will help support the growing EV battery market by supplying new technology and job opportunities for Ohio County. We greatly appreciate the support from our local leaders as well as the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.”