HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ohio County Healthcare (OCH) is preparing to open its new surgical unit after 18 months of construction and several years of planning.

Officials say the addition is built on a one-acre plot located directly behind the hospital with entry off McMurtry Avenue. The new surgical wing contains three large multi-specialty operating rooms, one of which will house the new da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system. There are also three additional procedure rooms, a pre-and post -operative care unit and a corridor connecting it to the existing hospital structure. Patients will register at the new location which also includes a large waiting area and a direct access parking lot.

“The addition of robotic surgical treatment will greatly increase the complexity of surgeries performed at OCH and lessen recovery time for our patients. This will allow more patients to remain closer to home for surgical care.” states Elizabeth Ottman, MD, OB/GYN & OCH’s Medical Director of Surgical Services. “The da Vinci system delivers 3D high-definition views, giving the surgeon a crystal-clear view of the surgical area that is magnified 10 times to what the human eye can see. This is truly where surgical innovation meets healthcare excellence.”

A news release says during the next year, OCH will invest another $5M in the second phase of the project to renovate space where the former surgical and outpatient areas were located. Additionally, over the past several years, OCH has purchased over $1M of real estate surrounding the hospital campus for space to build the surgical unit, increase parking for patients and staff and add additional office space.

Officials say the community will have an opportunity to tour the new surgical unit during an open house scheduled for September 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ohio County Healthcare. OCH says guests should enter at the McMurtry Street entrance. The Open House will include refreshments and giveaways.