HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was injured after allegedly attempting to flee from and harm officers.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, later identified as John Anderson, 42, already left in a white pickup truck. After locating the vehicle near a Keystop gas station on U.S. Highway 231, officials state a traffic stop was initiated, but Anderson took off at a high rate of speed.

Officials say Anderson drove into a residential driveway before going around into the backyard and ramming a Sheriff’s Deputy’s cruiser before driving back through the residential properties to an adjacent street.

Officials say Anderson almost struck a Beaver Dam Police cruiser head-on before driving on. After doing a U-turn in a beanfield, Anderson attempted to drive back towards Beaver Dam. Police tried to deploy spike strips, but Anderson attempted to hit another deputy.

Authorities state at one point, the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Officers treated Anderson at the scene before Ohio County EMS arrived and transported Anderson to a medical facility. Police say a loaded shotgun was found in the vehicle and charges will be pending.