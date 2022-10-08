OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Ohio County officials report about 150 people are impacted after a boil advisory was issued within the county.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, crews say they found a main line break along Highway 69 North that required emergency repair. According to a water official, the leak began just an hour or so earlier around 3 a.m.

Although the leak was repaired around 8 a.m., county workers tell us a boil advisory was issued because of the main break. The following routes are impacted:

Along Hwy 69 N from the Rough River pump station to the rock quarry

Combs Bridge from Hwy 69 N to Washburn Lake

Kirk Lane

West Halls Creek

Humble Valley Rd

Round Hill Rd

A portion of Sunnydale Rd

If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure because of the issue, officials say you will be included in this boil water advisory. Click here to see a map of the Boil Water Advisory area.