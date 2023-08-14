HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Division of Water has lifted the boil water advisory for the affected customers in Ohio County.

Information about the lifting states, “The Kentucky Division of Water and the Ohio County Water District have lifted the precautionary boil water advisory on 8/14 at 1:55 p.m. issued after emergency repairs were made Saturday, 8/12. Tests confirm the water quality is safe for customers to drink and use for all other purposes.”

The Ohio County Water District previously reported it affected customers in the Weedman Loop and Park Lane areas.