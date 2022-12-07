OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office say its office has been alerted to a possible scam in reference to jury duty.

Officials say, “Jury duty notices are always sent via mail. We do not call people telling them they have been selected for jury duty.”

A spokesperson for the Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office says scammers are calling people saying they are from the circuit clerk’s office and stating that they have been selected for jury duty. Officials say this is not how you are notified about jury duty.

The Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s Office asks for people to please use extreme caution, and to not give any personal information. Officials say if the scammers are asking for payment, do not give out any banking or credit card information. A spokesperson says there is never any cost associated with jury duty.

Officials say if anyone has any questions, concerns or receive a call about jury duty, please do not hesitate to call the office at 270-298-3671.