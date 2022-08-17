OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – While in Western Kentucky on August 17, Governor Beshear announced $500,000 worth of upgrades will be made to infrastructure in Ohio County.

The city of Beaver Dam is getting an $88,000 grant for improvements to Beaver Dam City Park. The Ohio County Fiscal Court is also getting $400,000 for road improvements in the Bluegrass Crossings Regional Business Park.

Governor Beshear said, “Today is about building the infrastructure of the future that will allow us to have economic growth, and also ensure our families have the quality of life they deserve.”