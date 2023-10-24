HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Hartford man was arrested on a search warrant after complaints from the public, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office state the department with detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police took Timothy J. “TJ” Bennett into custody and discovered meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15, an automatic shotgun and a pistol and over $1,000 in cash.

Bennett is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bennett was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.